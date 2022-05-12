Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $160,000 Position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Aemetis by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aemetis by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMTX opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and byproducts company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

