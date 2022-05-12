Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $170,000 Position in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pine Island Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Pine Island Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Context Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pine Island Acquisition by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pine Island Acquisition by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 454,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 304,803 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PIPP opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. Pine Island Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

