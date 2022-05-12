Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIK. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 434.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

CIK stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $3.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

