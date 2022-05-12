Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vuzix by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Vuzix by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $263.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.41. Vuzix Co. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 306.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VUZI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

