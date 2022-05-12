Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 140,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 102,782 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

UEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $908.48 million, a PE ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.99. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

About Uranium Energy (Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.