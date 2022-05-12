Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.10% of Camden National worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 344.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Camden National by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Camden National news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour bought 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,262.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.85. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

