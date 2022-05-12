Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Canoo were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,349,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after acquiring an additional 636,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 225,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 30.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 455,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 30.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 103,273 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Canoo news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOEV opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.22. Canoo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

