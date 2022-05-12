Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canoo were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Canoo by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Canoo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 77,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,743,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canoo by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $68,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOEV opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Canoo Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

