Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target to $12.00

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 263.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.61 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 159.70%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

