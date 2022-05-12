Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228,230 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $36,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,327,000 after buying an additional 543,791 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

COF stock opened at $119.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $117.49 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.