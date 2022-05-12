CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of CareDx worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 2,183.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 311,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,041 shares of company stock worth $1,965,491. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. StockNews.com downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

