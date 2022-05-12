CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 615.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,575 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of CarGurus worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CarGurus by 31.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CarGurus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 5.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,169,000 after purchasing an additional 102,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CarGurus by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after buying an additional 87,089 shares in the last quarter.

CARG stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,117.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $50.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,924 over the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

