CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

CTT stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $390.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 40.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 379,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth about $4,652,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 189.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

