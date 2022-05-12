Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 5.21. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

