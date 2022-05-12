CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,299,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,448 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $585,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $146.50 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

