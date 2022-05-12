Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 117,432 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVGI shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $217.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.26.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

