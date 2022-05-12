Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of CVGI opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 295,290 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after buying an additional 384,900 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,726,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 786,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

