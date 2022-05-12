Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

CMRE opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.47. Costamare has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $268.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.68 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 52.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Costamare by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 598,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 398,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 301,409 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2,065.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 286,534 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $3,286,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth $2,584,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

