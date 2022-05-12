Courtney Mather Purchases 16,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.39. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 403.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 131.6% in the first quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 140,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.87.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

