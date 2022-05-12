Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Cousins Properties worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

