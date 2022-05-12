Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRCT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Cricut has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.22 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Cricut’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 69,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $1,362,788.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,484,118 shares of company stock worth $19,658,453.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 226,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cricut by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 128,328 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at $3,625,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cricut by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 38,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

