Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CURLF. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

