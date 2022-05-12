Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT Lowered to C$14.50

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CURLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

