Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by MKM Partners

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at MKM Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 149.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CURLF. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Curaleaf from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

Shares of CURLF opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

