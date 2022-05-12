DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

DBS Group stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. DBS Group has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

