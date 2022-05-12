Desjardins Increases IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target to C$18.00

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. IBI Group has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

