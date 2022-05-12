Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 267,166 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 19.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,582,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after buying an additional 256,188 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 72.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 242,378 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBD. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of DBD opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $179.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.39). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.