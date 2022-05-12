Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 127.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,843,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Dillard’s by 28.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Dillard’s by 272.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,469,000 after buying an additional 61,322 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDS opened at $283.14 on Thursday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $416.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.28.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $15.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.75 by $6.93. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 53.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

In related news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

