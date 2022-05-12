Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Lowered to C$18.75

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DREUF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

DREUF opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $14.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

