Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRETF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.03.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.