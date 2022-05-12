Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

ELEEF stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $12.11.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

