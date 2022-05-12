Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of ELEEF opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.