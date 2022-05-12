Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to C$14.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ELEEF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Shares of ELEEF opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $12.11.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

