Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to C$20.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ELEEF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

