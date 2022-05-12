Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 264,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 190,714 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 46,662 shares during the period. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,086.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $173,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.50 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

