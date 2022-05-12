EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in EnerSys by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.77. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $100.23.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

