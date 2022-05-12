Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT Raised to C$5.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

