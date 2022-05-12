Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT Raised to C$6.50 at TD Securities

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ESVIF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

