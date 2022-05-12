Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT Raised to C$6.50

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ESVIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.59.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

