Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 25,374 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,374 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KTF. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $443,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

KTF stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

