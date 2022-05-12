Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 302.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,577 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

WOOF opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.