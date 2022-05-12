Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Qurate Retail worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 760.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,037,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 41.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,822,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,573 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $7,444,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after buying an additional 810,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,033,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,097,000 after buying an additional 763,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

QRTEA opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.82. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Qurate Retail Profile (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.