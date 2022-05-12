Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,670 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,017,000 after buying an additional 133,489 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,878,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $95.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $78.87 and a 12 month high of $108.98.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Howard Hughes (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.