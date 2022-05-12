Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,383 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,384,000 after buying an additional 3,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after buying an additional 2,240,370 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 6,609.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,972,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,005,000 after buying an additional 1,943,295 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $64,967,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,140,000 after buying an additional 1,043,711 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

