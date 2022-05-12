Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,449,000 after purchasing an additional 553,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,611,000 after purchasing an additional 441,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,829,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,364,000 after purchasing an additional 228,094 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,924,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,201,000 after purchasing an additional 333,692 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $287,372,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

