Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 621.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,008 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $40,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after purchasing an additional 69,643 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 141,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $93.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.