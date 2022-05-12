First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,823,000 after buying an additional 170,913 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,387,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,527.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 29.7% in the third quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 124,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCNCA opened at $632.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.06. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $610.67 and a one year high of $947.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $670.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $768.57.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $964.00.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $658.96 per share, with a total value of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at $530,462.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Newcomb acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,200 shares of company stock worth $880,580 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

