First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,534 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BST opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $61.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.