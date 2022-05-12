First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 2,696 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,274,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,636,000 after buying an additional 102,847 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,757,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $3,083,000.

In other news, Director Bruce H. Spector purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $141,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $16.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

