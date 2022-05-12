First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Hilton Grand Vacations at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.98.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

